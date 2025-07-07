Catholic World News

Taizé prior, Pontiff discuss Christian unity

July 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Brother Matthew, prior of the Taizé Community, met with Pope Leo XIV in a July 4 audience. The pair discussed the “great challenges of Christian unity, the ecumenical witness of Taizé for more than 70 years, and the commitment of young people to peace and justice,” according to Taizé.

Brother Roger Schütz founded the French ecumenical monastic community in 1940.

