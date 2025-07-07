Catholic World News

Montenegro’s PM meets with Pontiff

July 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Prime Minister Milojko Spajić of Montenegro on July 4.

“In a cordial conversation” that “lasted much longer than planned, the excellent relations between Montenegro and the Holy See were confirmed, which have deep historical roots and a tradition of mutual respect since the 19th century, when Prince Nikola signed the first Concordat,” Spajić tweeted. “As a great honor for our country, we conveyed the message that we expect all the conditions for the opening of the Nunciature in our country to be fulfilled by the end of July!”

Following the audience, the prime minister met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. The parties, according to the Holy See Press Office, discussed Church-state relations, the war in Ukraine, and the expansion of the EU, which Spajić said he “particularly emphasized” in the conversation.

The Southeast European nation of 600,000 (map) is 79% Christian (71% Eastern Orthodox) and 18% Muslim.

