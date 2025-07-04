Catholic World News

Cardinal Fernández: Rupnik judges selected; excommunications are ‘often’ declared and lifted

July 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said on July 3 that judges have been selected for the canonical trial of Father Marko Rupnik, the Slovenian priest and artist accused of abusing more than two dozen women.

In May 2020, Father Rupnik was declared excommunicated for the canonical offense of absolving an accomplice in a sin against the Sixth Commandment; the excommunication was lifted that same month. Asked about the excommunication, Cardinal Fernández replied, “It happens much more often than one might imagine, sometimes even in the same day.”

