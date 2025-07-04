Catholic World News

Pope welcomes Taiwan’s new ambassador

July 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received the credentials of Anthony Chung-Yi Ho, Taiwan’s new ambassador to the Holy See, on July 3.

The act was significant, as only 11 nations, in addition to the Holy See, maintain formal diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan). Most nations instead maintain diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, the Communist nation whose capital is Beijing.

Taiwan, an East Asian nation of 23.6 million (map), is 43% Chinese folk religionist, 26% Buddhist, 13% Daoist, and 7% Christian.

