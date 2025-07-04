Catholic World News

Jerusalem Christians mourn victims of attack on Syrian church

July 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop William Shomali of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem participated in a Divine Liturgy for the repose of the souls of the victims of a recent terrorist attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Syria.

Addressing other mourners during the July 4 liturgy at an Orthodox church in Jerusalem, Bishop Shomali, according to the Latin Patriarchate, “emphasized that the blood of martyrs is never shed in vain; rather, it stands as a cry for truth in the face of injustice and a living testimony to the perseverance and steadfast faith of Christians amid tribulation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

