Ukrainian Greek Catholic hierarchy discusses pastoral care of families in wartime

July 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Synod of Bishops of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is meeting in Rome to discuss the pastoral care of families in wartime.

Bishop Arkadiusz Trochanowski of Olsztyn-Gdańsk, Poland, presented a report on the challenges that families face, including women and children without a father present, soldiers on the front lines apart from their families, and families separated by emigration.

Bishop Trochanowski also spoke about Ukraine’s demographic crisis:

According to data for the first half of 2024, there were 286 deaths per 100 births, while in 2023 there were 265 deaths per 100 births in Ukraine. Ukraine is entering a critical phase of demographic decline, and solving this problem must become a national priority.

