Catholic World News

600 children meet with Pope Leo

July 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Some 600 children—half from Ukraine, and half from a Vatican summer camp—met with Pope Leo XIV in Paul VI Audience Hall on July 3.

In his conversation with the children, Pope Leo recalled attending Mass as a child; there, he encountered “the best friend of all: Jesus.”

“It is important to build bridges, to create friendship,” the Pope told the children. “Do not enter into war or conflict ... Jesus calls us all to be friends.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!