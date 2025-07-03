Catholic World News

USCCB, in court filing, backs counselor challenging Colorado law on transgender counseling

July 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the Colorado Catholic Conference and the Catholic University of America, has a brief in support of Kaley Chiles, the plaintiff in Chiles v. Salazar, a case under consideration by the Supreme Court.

Chiles, a counselor who is a Christian, is challenging a 2019 Colorado law that forbids counselors from encouraging minors to change their “sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions.” Her legal counsel states that “many of Chiles’s clients are also Christian and specifically seek her help because of their shared faith-based convictions and biblical worldview.”

In its brief, the USCCB argues that the Colorado law violates the right to freedom of speech recognized by the First Amendment. The argument has three parts: “seeking counsel to live virtuously is a profound human concern,” “sexual morality and virtue are matters of intense contemporary discussion,” and “the First Amendment must certainly protect the ability to seek and give counsel on such fundamental matters.”

