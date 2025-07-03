Catholic World News

Synod study group reports postponed until December; implementation phase document to be released July 7

July 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The General Secretariat of the Synod announced that “Pathways for the Implementation Phase of the Synod” will be published on July 7. The four-chapter document will offer guidance for the implementation phase (2025-28) of the synod on synodality (2021-24).

In February 2024, Pope Francis created ten study groups to examine some of the issues raised in the October 2023 synod session, including “shared discernment of controversial doctrinal, pastoral, and ethical issues.” The groups were scheduled to submit their reports by June 2025; the General Secretariat, citing the death of Pope Francis and election of Pope Leo, announced the extension of the deadline to December 31.

