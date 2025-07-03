Catholic World News

Pope issues ‘Seeds of Peace and Hope,’ message for World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation

July 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has issued “Seeds of Peace and Hope,” his message for the 10th World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, commemorated on September 1 (background).

“Environmental justice—implicitly proclaimed by the prophets—can no longer be regarded as an abstract concept or a distant goal,” Pope Leo wrote in his message, dated June 30 and released July 2. “It is an urgent need that involves much more than simply protecting the environment.”

The Pope explained:

For it is a matter of justice—social, economic and human. For believers it is also a duty born of faith, since the universe reflects the face of Jesus Christ, in whom all things were created and redeemed. In a world where the most vulnerable of our brothers and sisters are the first to suffer the devastating effects of climate change, deforestation and pollution, care for creation becomes an expression of our faith and humanity.

