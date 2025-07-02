Catholic World News

Bishop decries renewed violence in South Sudan, calls for peace

July 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian missionary bishop of Bentiu, South Sudan, denounced renewed violence there, including airstrikes on civilians, five years after the conclusion of a civil war.

Bishop Christian Carlassare, MCCI, said that “we must speak openly against the proliferation of weapons, the reckless recruitment of youth [into armies], and all forms of violence and injustice.” At a “very delicate moment” in national life, “we must welcome not the peace the world proposes, brandished by the powerful through military force, but the peace offered as a gift in the Gospel.”

The East African nation of 12.7 million (map) is 61% Christian (39% Catholic), 32% ethnic religionist, and 6% Muslim. It gained independence from largely Muslim Sudan in 2011; Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in February 2023.

