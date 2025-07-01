Catholic World News

Vietnam’s VP meets with Pope

July 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The vice president of Vietnam, Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, met with Pope Leo XIV on June 30.

Following the audience, Xuân met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. “Warm appreciation was expressed for the positive developments in the relations between the Holy See and Vietnam ... while underscoring the contribution of the Catholic Church to Vietnamese society,” according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

The Communist Southeast Asian nation of 105.8 million (map) is 48% Buddhist and 10% Christian, with 12% adhering to ethnic religions.

