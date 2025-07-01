Catholic World News

‘Beauty is an antidote to cynicism,’ Cardinal Parolin says at world’s fair

July 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, traveled to Osaka, Japan, to speak at the world’s fair, Expo 2025.

In an address delivered on the national day of the Holy See, which has an exhibition there, the prelate said that beauty “becomes an antidote to cynicism, a universal language that unites individuals and promotes solidarity between peoples.”

Cardinal Parolin also discussed the “common efforts” of Japan and the Holy See “to limit the uncontrolled proliferation of armaments.”

