Fidelity to the Gospel is ‘the best way forward,’ Pope tells women religious

July 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV told participants in the general chapters of four women’s religious institutes that “fidelity to the ancient wisdom of the Gospel is the best way forward for those who, led by the Holy Spirit, undertake new paths of self-giving, dedicated to loving God and neighbor and listening attentively to the signs of the times.”

“Rootedness in Christ is what led those who went before us—men and women like us, with gifts and limitations like ours—to do things they perhaps never thought they could achieve,” the Pope added. “This rootedness enabled them to sow seeds of goodness that, enduring throughout the centuries and across continents, have now reached practically the entire world, as your presence here demonstrates.”

The four institutes that took part in the June 30 audience were the Daughters of Divine Charity, the Sisters of the Order of Saint Basil the Great, the Augustinian Sisters of Amparo, and the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart.

