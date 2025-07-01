Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Central African school tragedy victims

July 01, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his June 29 Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV offered prayers following the death of dozens of students in a stampede in the Central African Republic.

“I offer the assurance of my prayers for the Barthélémy Boganda High School community in Bangui, Central African Republic, which is in mourning following the tragic accident that caused numerous deaths and injuries among the students,” the Pontiff said. “May the Lord comfort the families and the entire community!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!