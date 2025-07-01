Catholic World News

Pope Leo decries ‘iniquitous use of hunger as a weapon of war’

July 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a conference of the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), Pope Leo lamented the “continuing tragedy of widespread hunger and malnutrition,” even though “the earth is capable of producing enough food for all human beings.”

“We are currently witnessing with despair the iniquitous use of hunger as a weapon of war,” the Pope wrote in his June 30 message. “Starving people to death is a very cheap way of waging war.”

“That is why today, when most conflicts are not fought by regular armies but by groups of armed civilians with few resources, burning land and stealing livestock, blocking aid are tactics increasingly used by those who seek to control entire unarmed populations,” he continued.

