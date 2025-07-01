Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper analyzes American efforts at regime change

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper has published a lengthy article by one of its journalists, Roberto Paglialonga, analyzing US efforts at regime change over the past quarter century.

Written in Italian, Paglialonga’s article has three sections: “Afghanistan: after the Taliban, still the Taliban”; “Iraq: from the false evidence of the USA to the self-styled Islamic State”; and “After Gaddafi, Libya in chaos from tribal fighting and civil war.” (The false evidence is a reference to President George W. Bush’s claim in 2003 that Saddam Hussein’s regime had weapons of mass destruction.)

Amid discussion of a similar effort at regime change in Iran, “we should also ask ourselves whether there are means other than the use of force to obtain a change of system and power, and whether (and to what extent) these are actually capable of leading to significant results,” writes Paglialonga.

