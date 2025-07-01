Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal, in Sea Sunday message, encourages seafarers to be prophets of peace

July 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, has issued a message for Sea Sunday, commemorated on the second Sunday in July.

“I thank Christian seafarers and all their colleagues of other religious and cultural affiliations: you are pilgrims of hope every time you work with care and love; every time you keep alive the bonds with your families and your communities; every time that in the face of social and environmental injustice you organize yourselves to react and respond courageously and constructively,” Cardinal Czerny wrote.

“We ask you to be bridges even between enemy countries, prophets of peace,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

