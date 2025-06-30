Catholic World News

Pope, in Angelus address, reflects on ‘ecumenism of blood’ of persecuted Christians

June 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address on June 29, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Pope Leo spoke about persecuted Christians and the papacy’s service to unity.

“Today is the great feast of the Church of Rome, which was born of the witness of the Apostles Peter and Paul, and made fruitful by the outpouring of their blood and that of many martyrs,” Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Even today, throughout the world, there continue to be Christians whom the Gospel inspires to be generous and courageous even to the sacrifice of their lives.”

“We can speak of an ecumenism of blood, an unseen yet profound unity among Christian Churches that are not yet in full and visible communion,” Pope Leo continued. “I would like to confirm on this solemn feast that my episcopal ministry is at the service of unity, and that the Church of Rome is committed by the blood shed by Saints Peter and Paul to serving in love the communion of all Churches.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!