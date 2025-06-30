Catholic World News

Peter’s Pence had $20.4M deficit in 2024

June 30, 2025

Peter’s Pence has released its annual report for 2024, the last full year of Pope Francis’s pontificate.

According to the report, the collection for the Holy See and papal humanitarian aid had 58 million euros ($68.0M) in income and 75.4 million euros ($88.4 million) in expenses in 2024, resulting in a deficit of $20.4 million.

Most of the income (54.3 million euros, or $63.7 million) came from donations; the rest came from “financial & other.” The United States (25.2%), France (15%), and Italy (5.2%) were the largest sources of donations from dioceses and individuals.

59% of the donations came from dioceses, 22% from foundations, 16% from individuals, and 3% from religious orders. (Vatican News, the agency of the Dicastery for Communication, mistakenly reported that 12.2% of donations came from foundations.)

Of the 75.4 million euros in expenses, 74.5 million euros ($87.3 million) were spent on contributions, with the rest spent on “financial & other.” Of contributions, 61.2 million euros ($71.7 million) were directed to “support for the apostolic mission” (i.e., the dicasteries and other entities of the Holy See), and the remainder were expended on 239 projects.

41% of the projects were for “extension of the evangelizing presence”; 33% for “social projects”; and 26% for “support [for] the evangelizing presence.”

