Catholic World News

Papal message to priests: In the Heart of Christ, ‘we discover the true nature of our ministry’

June 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV wrote a message to his brothers in the priesthood on the World Day for the Sanctification of Priests, commemorated annually on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Addressing each of the world’s priests “with gratitude and great confidence,” the Pontiff wrote that “the Heart of Christ, pierced for love, is the living and life-giving flesh that embraces each of us and conforms us to the image of the Good Shepherd.”

“There we discover the true nature of our ministry,” the Pope continued. “Consumed by God’s mercy, we become joyful witnesses of his love that heals, accompanies and redeems.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!