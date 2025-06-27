Catholic World News

Notre Dame student paper wins judgment against sociology professor

June 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish Rover, a conservative student newspaper, has won a final victory in a defamation suit brought by sociology professor Tamara Kay.

Professor Kay had sued the Rover for reporting her support for legal abortion. Indiana courts dismissed the suit, finding the coverage had been accurate. Appeals upheld that verdict. Now the state’s top court has declined to hear a further appeal, upholding the judgment that requires Kay to pay the paper’s legal fees.

