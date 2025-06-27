Catholic World News

Pope ordains 32, urges all priests to frequent the sacraments

June 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV ordained 32 men to the priesthood on June 27, the feast of the Sacred Heart, in a ceremony at St. Peter’s basilica.

In his homily the Pope said that all priests are called to conform themselves to Christ, “above all by putting the Eucharist at the center of our lives,” and also by “fruitful reception of the sacraments, especially by the frequent practice of sacramental penance.”

Speaking more specifically to the newly ordained priests, the Holy Father said:

Love God and your brothers and sisters, and give yourselves to them generously. Be fervent in your celebration of the sacraments, in prayer, especially in adoration before the Eucharist, and in your ministry. Keep close to your flock, give freely of your time and energy to everyone, without reserve and without partiality, as the pierced side of the crucified Jesus and the example of the saints teach us to do. Remember that the Church, in the two thousand years of her history, has had—and today continues to have—wonderful examples of priestly holiness.

