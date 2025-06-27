Catholic World News

Arlington (VA) diocese profiled as success story

June 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “While neighboring dioceses have shuttered parishes and face dire budget shortfalls, the Diocese of Arlington is opening new churches. Its finances are solid.”

An AP story on the Virginia diocese highlights the ordination of 12 new priests—a new record for Arlington. But the diocese has for years been a conspicuous exception to the negative trends—in priestly and religious vocations, Mass attendance, and finances—among American dioceses.

