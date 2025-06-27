Catholic World News

Arlington (VA) diocese profiled as success story

June 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “While neighboring dioceses have shuttered parishes and face dire budget shortfalls, the Diocese of Arlington is opening new churches. Its finances are solid.”

An AP story on the Virginia diocese highlights the ordination of 12 new priests—a new record for Arlington. But the diocese has for years been a conspicuous exception to the negative trends—in priestly and religious vocations, Mass attendance, and finances—among American dioceses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri27 June
Ordinary Time

Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Image for Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Catechism of the Catholic Church 478: "Jesus knew and loved us each and all during his life, his agony and his Passion, and gave himself up for each one of us: "The Son of God. . . loved me and gave himself for me" (Gal 2:20). He has loved us all with a human heart. For this reason, the Sacred Heart…

Learn more about this day.

June Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: