Vatican economics prefect acknowledges deficits cannot continue

June 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on years of Vatican budget deficits, Maximino Caballero Leo, the prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, says: “We are aware that this imbalance cannot continue indefinitely.”

He argues that the Vatican has tightened controls on the use of funds donated to the Peter’s Pence collection, and emphasizes the importance of that collection in supporting the charitable work of the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

