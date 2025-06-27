Catholic World News

Report: Shooting outside of Greek Orthodox church in Syria

June 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an article devoted to violence against Christians in Syria, Aid to the Church in Need reported that “according to local social media, another aggression happened today, June 26, when individuals on motorbikes reportedly opened fire in front of the church in Latakia, and tragically, one person was killed.”

“The Greek Orthodox Diocese in Latakia denied news of the church guard’s death, confirming that the victim has no relations to the church and that the attack took place outside of the church,” the report continued.

The reported shooting came four days after a terrorist attack on a Greek Orthodox church in a Damascus suburb.

