US bishops critique Senate version of ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’

June 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a six-page joint letter to US senators, six chairmen of committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops critiqued the Senate version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“We are grateful for provisions that promote the dignity of human life and support parental choice in education,” the bishops wrote in their June 26 letter. “However, we must also urge you to make drastic changes to the provisions that will harm the poor and vulnerable.”

They explained:

This bill raises taxes on the working poor while simultaneously giving large tax cuts to the wealthiest. Because of this, millions of poor families will not be able to afford life-saving healthcare and will struggle to buy food for their children. Some rural hospitals will likely close. Cuts will also result in harming our environment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

