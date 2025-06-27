Catholic World News

Bishops’ pro-life chairman welcomes Supreme Court decision on Planned Parenthood and Medicaid

June 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities welcomed Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, a 6-3 Supreme Court decision, issued June 26, that recognized the right of South Carolina to exclude Planned Parenthood from Medicaid funding.

“South Carolina was right to deny Planned Parenthood taxpayer dollars,” said Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio. “A group dedicated to ending children’s lives deserves no public support.”

