Texts released for 2026 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

June 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity has released the texts for the next Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, which will take place from June 18-25.

The theme of the week is “There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to the one hope of your calling” (Ephesians 4:4). This year’s texts were prepared with the assistance of Armenian Christians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

