Pope, in meeting with priests, emphasizes friendship with Christ

June 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met with priests during the Jubilee of Priests on June 26 and emphasized in his address that “the words of Jesus ‘I have called you friends’” (Jn 15:15) are “a true key to understanding the priestly ministry.”

“The priest, in fact, is a friend of the Lord, called to live with Him a personal and trusting relationship, nourished by the Word, by the celebration of the Sacraments, by daily prayer,” the Pope continued. “This friendship with Christ is the spiritual foundation of the ordained ministry, the meaning of our celibacy and the energy of the ecclesial service to which we dedicate our lives.”

Pope Leo then drew three implications for priestly formation:

“Formation is a journey of relationship. Becoming friends of Christ means being formed in the relationship, not only in skills.”

“Fraternity is an essential style of priestly life. Becoming friends of Christ involves living as brothers among priests and bishops, not as competitors or individualists.”

“Forming priests who are friends of Christ means forming men capable of loving, listening, praying and serving together.”

