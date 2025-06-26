Catholic World News

Pope Leo encourages Redemptorist, Scalabrinian bishops in their ministry

June 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a June 26 address, Pope Leo XIV encouraged Redemptorist and Scalabrinian bishops in their ministry and recalled the institutes’ founders.

“You in particular, Scalabrinian and Redemptorist religious, chosen and consecrated for service to the Episcopate and also to the Cardinals, bring into your ministry the legacy of two important charisms, especially in our days: service to migrants and the evangelization of the poor and the distant,” the Pope said, adding:

Saint Alphonsus Maria de’ Liguori, entering into contact with the poverty of the most neglected neighbourhoods of Naples in the eighteenth century, renounced a wealthy life and a lucrative career, embracing the mission of bringing the Gospel to the last.



Saint John Baptist Scalabrini, a century later, was able to feel and understand the hopes and sufferings of the many people who left, leaving everything behind, in search of a better future for themselves and their families in faraway lands.

