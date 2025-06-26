Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman pays tribute to UN as ‘fragile miracle’

June 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, paid tribute to the United Nations on the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter.

“Today, more than ever, we are in need of this fragile miracle,” said Tornielli. “We must make it less fragile, believe in it—as the Successors of Peter have believed, visiting the UN Headquarters from 1965 to 2015, recognizing the United Nations as the appropriate legal and political response for the times in which we live.”

“Humanity must choose the path of multilateralism and negotiation, which began 80 years ago,” he concluded. “It is the only alternative for a world teetering so dangerously on the edge of self-destruction.”

