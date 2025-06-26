Catholic World News

Pope decries suffering of Christians in Middle East

June 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV lamented the suffering of Christians in the Middle East—but also called attention to “the seeds of the Gospel taking root in the desert”—during a June 26 audience with members of the Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches (ROACO).

The Pope thanked the group for helping to plant “seeds of hope in the lands of the Christian East, which today, as never before, are devastated by wars, plundered by special interests, and covered by a cloud of hatred that renders the air unbreathable and toxic.” While the region has historically been troubled by conflict, he said, today the violence “seems to be raging in the Christian East with a diabolical intensity previously unknown.”

