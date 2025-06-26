Catholic World News

Fight together against drug trafficking and addiction, Pope urges

June 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV told a June 26 audience that the struggle against drug trafficking is a “battle that cannot be abandoned as long as, around us, anyone is still imprisoned in the various forms of addiction.”

The Pope was speaking to participants in in the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. He remarked that the occasion “brings us to the heart of the Jubilee” year, which emphasized the hope brought by Christ and the dignity of every human life.

“Our fight is against those who make their immense business out of drugs and every other addiction—think of alcohol or gambling,” the Pope said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!