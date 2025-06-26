Catholic World News

Syrian prelate expresses hope for Christians, but says 90% wish to leave country

June 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Following the attack on a Greek Orthodox church in a suburb of Damascus, the Latin-rite vicar apostolic of Aleppo, Syria, said that “if before the terrorist attack only 20% of the population thought of leaving the country, now the percentage has risen to 90: people are increasingly afraid.”

“The authorities have told all Christians to stay calm because their lives and property will be defended and protected,” said Bishop Hanna Jallouf, OFM. “They have also assured the possibility of being able to practice their faith in complete freedom. We truly have great hope.”

The prelate told the faithful of his vicariate, “Do not be afraid, certainly the future will be better than the past. But it takes time, we must be patient.”

