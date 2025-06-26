Catholic World News

Roman cardinal to lead prayer vigil for peace, at basilica bombed by US in World War II

June 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the vicar general of the Diocese of Rome and archpriest of the Lateran Basilica, is leading a prayer vigil for peace on the evening of June 26.

The Diocese of Rome described the vigil as “a cry that calls for responsibility and reason and must not be suffocated by the roar of weapons and rhetorical words that incite conflict.” The vigil is taking place at the Papal Basilica of Saint Lawrence Outside the Walls, which was bombed by American forces in 1943—leading to a spontaneous papal visit by Venerable Pius XII to comfort the survivors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

