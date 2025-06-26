Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, encourages June devotion to Sacred Heart of Jesus

June 26, 2025

Addressing pilgrims at his June 25 general audience, Pope Leo XIV encouraged devotion to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in June, the month traditionally dedicated to the Sacred Heart.

To English-speaking pilgrims, he said, “As the month of June draws to a close, we ask the Sacred Heart of Jesus to increase our faith as we turn to him in trust. God bless you all!”

To German-speaking pilgrims, he said, “In these days the bishops, priests and seminarians are celebrating their Jubilee. Let us support them in their vocation and pray for them that they may be pastors according to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”

To Portuguese-speaking pilgrims, he added:

As the end of the month of June approaches, let us turn our gaze more intensely to the Heart of Jesus. Starting from Him, let us give back to this world of ours a heart that knows how to love, forgive and take care of others. God bless you!

The Pontiff also highlighted devotion to Saints Peter and Paul, telling Polish-speaking pilgrims:

I invite you to let yourselves be accompanied every day by the reading of the Gospel: may it be for you spiritual nourishment, capable of strengthening you in bringing faith and hope to your environments. May the upcoming Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul be for you an opportunity to renew your personal bond with the community of the Church and your thoughtful prayer for its pastors. I bless you from the bottom of my heart!

In its English translation of the general audience, the Vatican omitted the Pontiff’s words to German, Polish, and Portuguese-speaking pilgrims.

