Jonathan Roumie, actor who portrays Jesus in The Chosen, meets with Pope

June 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Jonathan Roumie, the actor who portrays Jesus in the television series The Chosen, met with Pope Leo XIV on June 25.

“Since I was a child, I have breathed in the Catholic faith,” said Roumie. “I have tried to convey what I learned from my parents in an acting role without forcing it. I have always seen Jesus as a simple man, whose simplicity contains countless teachings and values ​​that I hope to apply every day of my life.”

