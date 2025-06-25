Catholic World News

Foster unity, Pope urges diocesan bishops

June 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A bishop should be the “visible principle of unity” in his diocese, Pope Leo XIV said in a June 25 meditation for bishops.

“It is his duty to build communion among its members and with the universal Church, by fostering the variety of gifts and ministries given for its own growth and the spread of the Gospel,” the Pope continued.

In a brief comment on the handling of sex-abuse complaints, the Pope said that diocesan bishops should be “firm and decisive,” and “fully respect the legislation currently in force.”

