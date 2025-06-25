Catholic World News

God brings new life, Pope tells Wednesday audience

June 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “A very widespread ailment of our time is the fatigue of living,” Pope Leo XIV said at his regular weekly public audience on June 25.

The Pope’s meditation for the day was on two miraculous healings by Jesus: the healing of the women suffering from hemorrhage and the revival of the daughter of Jairus.

Pope Leo remarked that the woman persistently demanded the Lord’s attention, breaking through the noise and bustle of a large crowd. He quoted St. Augustine’s explanation: “The crowd jostles, faith touches.”

As for the daughter of Jairus, who was thought to be dead, the Pontiff said: “For God, who is eternal Life, death of the body is like sleep. True death is that of the soul: of this we must be afraid!”

