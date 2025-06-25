Catholic World News

Holy See calls for global development fund, weapons-spending cuts

June 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN Security Council meeting, a leading Vatican diplomat said that “the Holy See remains concerned about the ever-growing military expenditure, which diverts significant resources from investments in development sectors such as healthcare, education and infrastructure.”

“In this context, the Holy See renews its proposal for the establishment of a global fund, partly financed by redirecting resources currently allocated to armaments,” Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said in his June 23 statement.

He added, “This fund could make a meaningful contribution to eradicating poverty and hunger, and to promoting development in the world’s most disadvantaged regions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!