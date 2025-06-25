Catholic World News

Pope mourns victims of terrorist attack on church in Damascus

June 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram of condolence in the Holy Father’s name following the terrorist attack on a Greek Orthodox church in a suburb of Damascus, Syria.

The Pontiff, said Cardinal Parolin, “was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction,” commends the souls of the deceased to God’s mercy, and prays “for those who mourn their loss [and] for the recovery of the injured.”

