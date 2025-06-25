Catholic World News

Pope Leo warns Order of Malta against worldliness, urges evangelization of the poor

June 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an Italian-language message, Pope Leo XIV warned members of the Order of Malta not to succumb to the temptations of worldliness and secularization and exhorted them to evangelize the poor.

The Pontiff also warned the Order’s members against choosing illicit means to achieve good ends.

The Order of Malta’s two purposes, the Pope emphasized in his June 24 message, are the safeguarding of the faith and service to the poor. The Pontiff thus called upon the Order “not to limit oneself to helping the needs of the poor, but announcing to them the love of God with word and testimony.”

“If this were to be missing, the Order would lose its religious character and would be reduced to being an organization with philanthropic purposes,” he added.

