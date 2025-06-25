Catholic World News

In homily to fellow bishops, Archbishop Broglio reflects on generosity to immigrants

June 25, 2025

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has made public the homily preached its president, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, during the bishops’ recent retreat in San Diego.

“The Spring Meeting of USCCB this year is a retreat with no business agenda,” Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami explained in an Instagram post.

In his homily—preached in a chapel at the University of San Diego—Archbishop Broglio reflected on generosity, including generosity to immigrants:

We are privileged to live in a wealthy country known for at least eight decades for its generosity. Our history of welcome is a bit more checkered, because each group of immigrants tended to look down on the next. Those who came on the Mayflower looked down on the Irish who fought with the Germans and all disdained the Italians. Now, as Shepherds, we earnestly try to urge our people to welcome those from Latin America, Haiti, and other troubled zones.

Bishop Stephen Parkes of Savannah published a photograph of the Mass.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!