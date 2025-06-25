Catholic World News

USCCB draws attention to persecution of Church in Nicaragua

June 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In its June 25 reflection for Religious Freedom Week, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops drew attention to the persecution of the Church in Nicaragua with a greater candor than that shown by the Holy See in recent years.

“The Church in Nicaragua—the one remaining independent civil society institution in the country since the abolition of all political opposition parties and organizations in the country in 2021—continues to suffer persecution from the regime of Daniel Ortega and his wife and Co-President, Rosario Murillo,” the reflection began.

“Since 2018, when the Nicaraguan bishops declared their support for the Nicaraguan people’s right to protest against unpopular governmental fiscal policies, the Church in Nicaragua has suffered a systematic and politically charged campaign of aggression, including bloody assaults against parishes and chapels, kidnappings, politically calculated desecrations of the Blessed Sacrament, the expulsion of the Apostolic Nuncio, the exile of half of the country’s bishops, and many priests and religious,” the reflection continued.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!