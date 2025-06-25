Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: ‘But in Gaza people continue to die’

June 25, 2025

The Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page article in its June 24 edition to continued suffering in Gaza.

In the unsigned article “Ma a Gaza si continua a morire,” L’Osservatore Romano stated, “It is the time of the truce between Israel and Iran. Now what is preventing the same result from being achieved in the Strip where the bloody conflict has been going on for 21 interminable months?”

The report concluded:

On the ground, however, new civilian victims have been recorded in Israeli attacks in the last few hours. The tolls are conflicting, but this does not eliminate their dramatic nature. According to the Gaza civil protection agency, at least 21 people were killed while they were waiting for aid near a distribution center north of Rafah. While for the Wafai news agency, 51 people died, including 32 civilians while they were waiting for food and water. For the UN, this is the denunciation of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, in the Strip: in Gaza food is used as a weapon, which is why this situation represents a ‘war crime.’“

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!