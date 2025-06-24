Catholic World News

Fuel flames of hope, Pope urges semarians

June 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on June 24 to seminarians who were in Rome for the Jubilee for Clerics, Pope Leo XIV exhorted them to “fuel the flame of hope in the life of the Church.”

The Pontiff told the seminarians that their training should be “centered on the heart,” enabling them to “love as Jesus loved.” He encouraged them “to Christ’s gratitude and gratuitousness, to the exultation and joy, the tenderness and mercy of His Heart, to practice a style of welcome and closeness, of generous and selfless service, allowing the Holy Spirit to anoint their humanity even before ordination.”

