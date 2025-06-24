Catholic World News

Christian leaders, UN deplore attack on church in Damascus

June 24, 2025

Christian leaders, as well as officials of the United Nations, lamented the June 22 suicide bombing attack on a Greek Orthodox church in a suburb of Damascus, Syria.

The Syrian government attributed the attack to the Islamic State.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch deplored the attack, and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, called Patriarch John X of Antioch to express his “profound sorrow.”

The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem said in a statement that they

categorically condemn this heinous assault against our fellow brothers and sisters in Christ and call upon the interim Syrian government to not only capture the escaped attackers and bring them to justice, but also to take extensive measures to protect the lives and religious freedoms of all Christians and other religious groups inside Syria.

“There is no justification—religious, moral, or rational—for the slaughter of innocents, least of all in a sacred space,” the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land said in their statement. “Such violence under the guise of faith is a grave perversion of all that is holy. This is an act of unspeakable evil—a crime against humanity and a sin before God.”

