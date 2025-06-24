Catholic World News

Pope, in Corpus Christi homily, laments greed, affirms Real Presence

June 24, 2025

On the evening of the feast of Corpus Christi, Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass in the square in front of the Archbasilica of Saint John Lateran. He then led a Eucharistic procession to the steps of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where he presided at Eucharistic adoration and Benediction (booklet, video).

Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day—the miracle of the multiplication of the loaves (Luke 9:11-17)—Pope Leo noted in his homily that “Jesus satisfies the hunger of the crowd.” He continued:

Today, in place of the crowds mentioned in the Gospel, entire peoples are suffering more as a result of the greed of others than from their own hunger. In stark contrast to the dire poverty of many, the amassing of wealth by a few is the sign of an arrogant indifference that produces pain and injustice. Rather than sharing, it squanders the fruits of the earth and human labor. Especially in this Jubilee Year, the Lord’s example is a yardstick that should guide our actions and our service: we are called to share our bread, to multiply hope and to proclaim the coming of God’s Kingdom. In saving the crowds from hunger, Jesus proclaims that he will save everyone from death. That is the mystery of faith, which we celebrate in the sacrament of the Eucharist.

Citing the Catechism of the Catholic Church, he added, “The Eucharist, in fact, is the true, real, and substantial presence of the Saviour, who transforms bread into himself in order to transform us into himself. Living and life-giving, the Corpus Domini [Body of the Lord] makes us, the Church herself, the Body of the Lord.”

The Pontiff also highlighted the value of Eucharistic processions:

Together, as shepherds and flock, we will feed on the Blessed Sacrament, adore him and carry him through the streets. In doing so, we will present him before the eyes, the consciences and the hearts of the people. To the hearts of those who believe, so that they may believe more firmly; to the hearts of those who do not believe, so that they may reflect on the hunger present within them and the bread that alone can satisfy it.

Twenty thousand people took part in the procession that followed the Mass, the Vatican newspaper reported.

