God invites us to unite ourselves to Him in the Eucharist, Leo tells pilgrims on Corpus Christi

June 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address for the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi), Pope Leo XIV spoke about the Gospel reading at Mass, the miracle of the loaves and fishes (Luke 9:11-17).

“Beyond being a marvel, the miracle is a ‘sign’ that reminds us that God’s gifts, even the smallest, grow whenever they are shared,” the Pope said on June 22 in his address to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

Reflected on the Holy Eucharist, the Pope added:

What happens between us and God through the Eucharist is precisely that the Lord welcomes, sanctifies and blesses the bread and wine that we place on the altar, together with the offering of our lives, and he transforms them into the Body and Blood of Christ, the sacrifice of love for the salvation of the world.



God unites himself to us by joyfully accepting what we bring, and he invites us to unite ourselves to him by likewise joyfully receiving and sharing his gift of love.

